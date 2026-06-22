Tripura’s Unakoti district wins prestigious SKOCH award for governance initiative ‘Sampark’

In a significant achievement for Tripura, the District Administration of Unakoti District has been conferred the prestigious SKOCH Award for its innovative governance initiative, ‘Sampark’, at the 108th SKOCH Summit held in New Delhi.

The award was presented during a ceremony at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on August Kranti Marg. The recognition was formally received by Megha Jain along with Dr. Tamal Majumdar on behalf of the district administration.

According to the District Magistrate, the award was conferred for the district’s governance initiative “Sampark,” which was showcased under the summit’s theme, “Regulatory Framework for Viksit Bharat.” The initiative was recognised for its role in improving administrative efficiency, enhancing public service delivery, and strengthening citizen-centric governance.

The recognition highlights the district administration’s efforts to leverage innovative governance practices to improve outreach and responsiveness to citizens while ensuring more effective implementation of government programmes.

Expressing gratitude after receiving the award, the Unakoti District Administration credited the achievement to the collective efforts of its officers and staff. Officials stated that the honour reflects the team's dedication, hard work, and continuous commitment to excellence in public service.

The SKOCH Award is regarded as one of India’s leading recognitions for excellence in governance, public administration, and inclusive development, making the accolade a notable milestone for Tripura and Unakoti District.