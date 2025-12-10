Tripura’s Unity Promo Fest records huge footfall, boost rural economy; Sourav Ganguly, Jubin Nautiyal to attend last day

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced today that the Unity Promo Fest 2025, which began on November 8, has recorded an exceptionally large turnout across all venues, significantly boosting the rural economy and giving strong visibility to local homestays, small traders, and log-hut tourism businesses.



Speaking in a press conference, the minister said that the grand concluding ceremony will take place on December 12 at Swami Vivekananda Maidan, Agartala, in the presence of Tripura Tourism Brand Ambassador Sourav Ganguly and popular Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, who will also perform at the event.



“Free Pass distribution for the finale has already begun, and the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Cabinet Ministers, and senior government officials will be attending the concluding program”, he said.

He said that the festival was inaugurated on November 8 at Narkelkunja by the Chief Minister and the event in the South District on November 15–16 recorded a massive 60,000-plus footfall, with locals expressing that they had never witnessed a programme of such scale.



“On November 18–19 in Udaipur, where singer Papon performed, nearly 50,000 people attended. On November 28–29, the government inaugurated the Eden Tourist Lodge at Jampui as part of the celebrations.The event at Neermahal on December 5–6 also received a strong response, drawing thousands of visitors”, he said.



The minister emphasised that all events were conducted peacefully, adding that previous governments had not undertaken initiatives of this scale to promote tourism in Tripura.

He also informed that the number of tour operators joining the festival has increased significantly, rising from 78 to 122, including delegates from Thailand, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Malaysia.



Speaking about the security for the last day event, Inspector General (Law & Order) Ipper Menchak stated that the police have not received any law-and-order-related complaints during the festival so far. However, he noted that the culmination event poses a major operational challenge due to the expected crowd size.

“We are having eight entry gates at the venue. strict checking and restrictions on carrying unnecessary items (only water bottles allowed), six designated parking zones and six no-parking zones, three alternative routes announced for smoother traffic flow and public advisory requesting attendees to remain seated and avoid blocking walkways, as heavy crowding last year restricted movement”, he added.

Authorities assured that comprehensive arrangements are in place to ensure a safe and well-managed event.