Tripura’s Urban Development project receives national recognition at SKOCH Summit 2025

Mukhya Mantri Nagar Unnyan Prakalpa (MMNUP) under Urban Development Department has been honoured with the SKOCH Award 2025, recognized as one of the highest independent national awards in governance and development.

Officials said that the award was presented on January 10 at the Silver Oak Hall of the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, during the SKOCH Summit held under the theme “Governing Viksit Bharat.”

The award was received on behalf of the state government by senior officials from the Urban Development Department, including the Director of the department Megha Jain.

The SKOCH Award was conferred following a rigorous, independent, and result-oriented evaluation process conducted by the SKOCH group.

The award recognizes innovative and impactful initiatives that play a significant role in inclusive growth, transparency, and good governance.

Under the MMNUP, the state government has implemented a range of urban development projects tailored to local needs. These include the improvement of city roads and drainage systems, modernization of water supply and sanitation infrastructure, development of markets and social assets, and strengthening urban service delivery mechanisms.

The project emphasizes equitable resource allocation, timely project implementation, and coordination with other state and central government initiatives.

Through planned and inclusive development, the MMNUP accelerates the implementation of urban development plans and enhances the overall quality of life in urban areas.