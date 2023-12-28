Veteran politician and BJP MLA from 7 Ramnagar Assembly Constituency in Agartala, Surajit Datta, passed away late on Wednesday night.

Datta who was 7 times MLA had been grappling with various health issues, particularly kidney complications arising from high blood sugar and pressure.

He had been undergoing dialysis for the past few years.

Facing a critical downturn in his health two days ago, he was initially admitted to a hospital in Agartala and subsequently referred to AMRI Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon.



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Unfortunately, at 11:30 pm, he succumbed to his ailments.

In Agartala Hospital, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik, and Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma paid visits as his condition worsened.

Datta, who was initially elected as a Congress candidate in 1988 from Ramnagar, served as the PWD minister. He later switched to Trinamool Congress and eventually joined the BJP.

Despite his ongoing health challenges, Datta consistently contested and won from Ramnagar since 1988, maintaining a continuous winning streak. Even in his illness, he remained closely connected with the people, fostering a special bond with his constituency.

His mortal remains will be brought tomorrow.