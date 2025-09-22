Tripura’s West Majlishpur Gram Panchayat wins national silver award for e-governance excellence

West Majlishpur Gram Panchayat, under Jirania RD Block in West Tripura, has been conferred the National Level Silver Award at the 28th National Conference on e-Governance 2025 held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, bringing national recognition to the state’s efforts in digital governance.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha hailed the achievement as a “landmark” for the state, emphasizing that it reflects the government’s commitment to promoting good governance and citizen-friendly services.

“West Majlishpur Gram Panchayat’s recognition at the national level underscores our efforts to deliver transparent and efficient governance to the people,” Dr. Saha said.

The District Magistrate of West Tripura congratulated the Panchayat on social media, noting that the award highlights sustained efforts toward strengthening e-Governance and ensuring citizen-centric service delivery at the grassroots level.

Officials attributed the recognition to continuous innovation and effective implementation of digital governance practices, which have empowered citizens and streamlined public service delivery in rural Tripura.

The award is expected to inspire further initiatives aimed at making governance more accessible, accountable, and responsive to the needs of the people.