Tripura’s young students invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan for Raksha Bandhan

A group of young students from Tripura is set to get a special opportunity to meet the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The seven member team led by Abhijit Samajpati State Nodal officer of the Raksha Bandhan Festival at Rastrpati Bhawan today in New Delhi.

The School Education Department has finalised the names of the students, teachers and officials who will represent Tripura at a special Raksha Bandhan programme scheduled to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 28.

The delegation has been selected on the basis of the final nominations received from the District Education Officer, West Tripura. The delegation includes OSD of the School Education Department, Abhijit Samajpati, along with teachers Biswajit Bhowmik and Biplab Deb, besides the selected students.

The students selected for the special occasion include Meheresia Sarkar, Pratik Sarkar, Rike Deb and Amit Kumar Sarkar. The students are from Netajinagar English Medium SB School under West Tripura district.

According to official records, the students are aged between 10 and 11 years and are studying in different classes. The teachers will accompany the students throughout the visit.

The team from Tripura will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Tripura .