Tipra Motha Party MLA Paul Dangsu has been appointed as the Chairman of the IT and Social Media Communications Committee for the Capacity Enhancement Program for State Legislators at the National Legislators Conference, hosted by MIT - World Peace University.

Paul, the youngest MLA in Tripura, expressed his firm belief that this first-of-its-kind initiative has immense potential to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among legislators from across the country.

"I am deeply honoured and grateful to have been appointed as the Chairman of the IT and Social Media Communications Committee for the Capacity Enhancement Program for State Legislators at the National Legislators Conference - NLC Bharat , hosted by MIT - World Peace University. I firmly believe that this first-of-its-kind initiative has immense potential to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among legislators from across the country", said Paul.

Paul stated that in a democracy, there is nothing better than having a platform where all political ideologies are understood and respected, and where everyone can collectively focus on the larger objective of serving the people of our respective constituencies and, ultimately, the entire nation.