Paul Dangshu, MLA of Tipra Motha who is also the youngest law maker in Tripura has written a letter to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha seeking immediate intervention for appointment of an adequate number of medical professionals including Doctors, Staff nurses, Pharmacists at health centers under the Karamcherra Assembly Constituency in Dhalai district of the state.

Tipra Motha is the prinicpal opposition political party in Tripura.

Paul who is a MLA of Karamcherra Assembly Constituency in his letter said the condition of the hospitals and health centers in this region has been a matter of concern for a long time.

“The shortage of medical professionals has led to increased workload, longer waiting times, and inadequate care for patients seeking medical assistance. This situation is not only affecting the quality of healthcare provided but also posing significant challenges in addressing the healthcare needs of our community effectively. Given these challenges, I earnestly request your support and intervention in allocating additional medical staff”, the letter of Paul reads.

Paul also urge immediate appointment of more doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other supporting staff in Manughat Community Health Centre and Dhumacherra Primary Health Care which are currently operating with only 3 and 2 doctors.

“We require immediate appointments of more doctors in 82 Miles PHC and Nepaltilla PHC currently have no permanent pharmacists and need immediate appointments to serve the patients. The provision of adequate medical personnel will not only enhance the quality of healthcare but also ensure timely and comprehensive medical attention for our residents. Furthermore, it will significantly contribute to alleviating the burden currently faced by our existing healthcare professionals. I am confident that your esteemed office recognizes the critical importance of accessible and quality healthcare for the well-being of our citizens. Your support in addressing this pressing issue will undoubtedly have a profound and positive impact on the lives of the people in our constituency”, the letter reads.