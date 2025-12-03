TRLM launches Rs 16.60 crore infrastructure boost across Tripura, officials inspects Saras Mela preparedness

The Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) is undertaking a major infrastructure push with an investment of Rs 16.60 crore through the Rural Development Department, TREDA and the Horticulture Department.

A review meeting on the construction-related activities was held today at the TRLM State Office, chaired by CEO TRLM Tarit Kanti Chakma, IAS.



According to officials, the Rural Development Department will construct three large poultry farms and six modern piggery farms at a cost of Rs 5.12 crore. TREDA will set up 200 solar-powered units for Self Help Group (SHG) members with an investment of Rs 7.76 crore, while the Horticulture Department will develop modern polyhouses worth Rs 3.20 crore.



Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the upcoming Saras Mela, expected to begin on 13 December (tentative). A joint site inspection was conducted today at Hapania Ground, led by CEO TRLM along with ADM West, Dy CEO TRLM, SDPO Amtali, DySP Traffic, DFO Fire Service, AMC officials, RD engineers, and representatives from ONGC, ICA, Health and DMC West Tripura.



This year’s Saras Mela will feature 400 stalls, of which 335 will be allotted to SHG members from Tripura and other states. The remaining 65 stalls have been reserved for various government departments, including Police, Health, and Information & Cultural Affairs.



To create a festive ambience, eight grand entry gates will be erected across the city, accompanied by extensive publicity with posters across all districts. Thousands of didis from SHGs across India are expected to participate in the two-week-long mega fair.



In a major announcement, TRLM revealed that for the first time, a dedicated Food Saras Fair will be held in January 2026, featuring thousands of SHGs showcasing and selling food items and food-based products.