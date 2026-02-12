TRLM signs MoU with IIM Kolkata to empower women entrepreneurs

In a landmark development for Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM), a major project worth Rs 10.60 crore has been launched with the objective of transforming women entrepreneurs into “Millionaire Didis” and “Crorepati Didis” over a three-year period.

The ambitious initiative will be implemented by TRLM in collaboration with IIM Kolkata Innovation Park.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today in Agartala in the presence of Secretary, Rural Development, Abhishek Singh, IAS.

The MoU was formally signed by CEO of TRLM, Tarit Kanti Chakma, IAS, and CEO of IIM Kolkata Innovation Park, Dr. Vivek Kumar Rai.

Under the project, both individual and group enterprises will be identified and selected for intensive support. TRLM, with technical and strategic guidance from IIM Kolkata Innovation Park, will assist these enterprises in scaling up their businesses, enhancing profitability, and building sustainable models aimed at creating high-income women entrepreneurs across the state.

Officials described the initiative as a historic step toward women’s economic empowerment in Tripura, strengthening livelihoods and fostering entrepreneurship at the grassroots level.