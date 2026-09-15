Truck from Assam busted in Tripura with Rs 40 crore yaba haul, driver arrested

In a major anti-narcotics operation, a joint team of the Tripura Police, Assam Rifles and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized around five lakh yaba tablets worth nearly Rs 40 crore in North Tripura’s Panisagar area and arrested a truck driver, officials said.

According to Panisagar SDPO Kishlaya Shishodia, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs after the truck entered Tripura from the Assam side.

The joint team intercepted a Tata truck travelling from Assam towards Agartala at a naka point in Panisagar.

The vehicle was searched in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, during which officials discovered a specially designed concealed chamber inside the truck.

A large consignment of yaba tablets was found hidden in the compartment.

Police said the seized contraband weighed around 50 kg and comprised approximately five lakh yaba tablets, with an estimated international market value of nearly Rs 40 crore.

The truck driver was detained following the recovery and subsequently placed under formal arrest.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of law, and the accused is being produced before a court as part of the legal proceedings.

The seizure comes amid intensified efforts by security and enforcement agencies to curb the trafficking of synthetic drugs through the Northeast.