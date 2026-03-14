TSF urges parties to field indigenous candidates in TTAADC polls to uphold sixth schedule spirit

The Twipra Students Federation (TSF) on March 14 urged all political parties in Tripura to nominate candidates from the indigenous community in the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), stating that doing so would uphold the spirit of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, TSF Vice President John Debbarma said the organisation wants to send a clear message to political parties as well as the people of the state regarding proper representation in the autonomous council.

“The TTAADC election is approaching. We have seen the list released by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and they have not fielded any indigenous candidate. We want to request all parties to field indigenous candidates,” Debbarma said.

He appealed to major political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Tipra Motha Party, Indian National Congress and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) to nominate indigenous candidates so that the council truly represents tribal communities.

According to him, the purpose of the Sixth Schedule is to protect the culture, identity and political rights of indigenous communities, and the absence of tribal candidates could weaken that objective.

Debbarma further stated that the organisation has noticed that the CPI(M) has fielded non-indigenous candidates, which, according to TSF, may affect proper representation of indigenous communities in the council.

The TSF leader also expressed opposition to the proposal for a Tripura Territorial Council (TTC). Instead, he reiterated the organisation’s demand for the formation of a Tipraland Autonomous Council.

Citing the report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Debbarma said the proposed name should clearly include the word “autonomous” to reflect the true spirit of the Sixth Schedule.

“TTC will misinterpret the spirit of the Sixth Schedule. Omitting the word ‘autonomous’ is not appropriate. We want the Parliamentary Standing Committee’s report to reflect the name Tipraland Autonomous Council, and it should be included in the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill,” he added.