TTAADC election results to decide if Tripura will have a Tiprasa CM after 2028 polls: Pradyot

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, supremo of TIPRA Motha Party (TMP), on March 11 said the outcome of the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will determine whether Tripura will have a tribal chief minister after the 2028 Assembly polls.

The TTAADC election schedule is yet to be announced, while the present tenure of the tribal council is set to end on April 20.

Addressing a party rally in Killa in Gomati district, Debbarma said the outcome of the council polls will influence whether a tribal leader becomes the chief minister of the state after the next Assembly elections.

He alleged that a “secret deal” exists between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Manik Saha, claiming that the chief minister is too weak to protect the rights of indigenous communities.

Debbarma also accused the BJP of trying to weaken tribal institutions and alleged that funds meant for village committees have not been released. He claimed that the election of village committees has not been held for several years, which he said has hampered development in tribal areas.

The TMP leader further alleged that the BJP would spend significant resources to win the tribal council elections but urged voters not to be influenced by money power.

Calling on people to support his party, Debbarma said the upcoming elections are crucial for protecting the rights and future of the indigenous population of Tripura.