TTAADC results may favour BJP, Tripura CM appeals against political violence

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on April 13 stated that, based on the latest ground reports, the results of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections appear to be in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also urged all political parties to maintain peace and refrain from political violence during the counting process.

The Chief Minister made the remarks after attending a meeting with BJP leaders to review the elections, which were held across 28 seats on April 12. He noted that the party has been conducting daily assessments following the polling.

“We have collected reports from candidates and cluster teams regarding the expected vote share. We do this every time, and this time as well. As per these reports, the results are in our favour; however, the final outcome will be clear only after the official results are announced,” Saha said.

He added that the party had also gathered inputs from polling agents as part of a sample study. “The results will be declared on the 17th, and the reports are in our favour. We have also discussed arrangements for counting day, including movement of our personnel, accommodation, and training of counting agents,” he stated.

Addressing the possibility of re-polling in certain polling stations, the Chief Minister said that while BJP candidates have requested re-polls, the final decision rests with the Tripura State Election Commission.

“If re-polls are conducted, we are prepared. Whenever an election takes place, the State Election Commission is responsible for maintaining law and order. We can only provide support through agencies, which we have done,” he said.

Saha also emphasised the need to curb political violence, citing instances from states such as West Bengal, Kerala, and Tripura. He stressed that such practices must be eliminated to ensure a healthy democratic environment.

“Political violence, as seen in some states and even in Tripura in the past, must be addressed. We must move away from such politics. The use of muscle power and creation of disturbances existed earlier, but to some extent, political violence has decreased. People do not support this; they want peace,” he added.

The Chief Minister appealed to all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful counting process. “We must create a peaceful environment. I appeal to all political parties to avoid such activities during the results. Counting should be conducted peacefully. I have also instructed my party workers to refrain from such violence and avoid verbal attacks,” Saha said.

The TTAADC elections, which witnessed significant voter participation, are considered crucial for the political landscape of Tripura, with the official results scheduled to be announced on April 17.