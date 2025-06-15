A team from the Turtle Survival Alliance Foundation, along with Gomati District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma, on Sunday visited the hatching site at Kalyan Sagar Lake near the iconic Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur of Gomati District to inspect the survival status of turtle hatchlings.



The team arrived here to study the turtle population for a year and provide expert guidance to the state government for long-term conservation.



The Tripura Sundari Temple, one of the 51 revered Hindu Shaktipeethas, is not only a significant spiritual site but also an ecological haven. Situated atop a turtle-shaped hillock in southern Udaipur—about 55 km from the capital Agartala—the temple overlooks the Kalyan Sagar Lake, which is home to the critically endangered Bostami turtles.



Once believed to be extinct in the wild as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), a surviving population of Bostami turtles has been thriving in this lake, drawing the attention of conservationists across the country.



"Today’s joint inspection included officials from the Turtle Survival Alliance Foundation, the District Forest Officer of Gomati, and the Chairperson of Matabari Panchayat Samiti," said DM Tarit Kanti Chakma.

"Necessary steps are being taken for the survival of the Turtles hatchlings. Turtle Survival Alliance

Foundation has reached Kalyan Sagar, Matabari Temple today and will study the Turtle population for one year period and will give expert guidance to the state Government," he added.