Two arrested by Tripura police for violence in Dhalai district during civil society bandh

Tripura Police on late Saturday, October 25 night arrested two individuals in connection with the recent violence that took place in Shantir Bazar village under Kamalpur sub-division of Dhalai District, following a 24-hour strike called by the Tripura Civil Society.



Speaking to India Today NE, a senior Tripura Police official on Sunday, October 26 confirmed the arrests, stating that the police conducted a raid and apprehended two suspects linked to the October 23 bandh-related violence in Shantir Bazar.



“Late on Saturday, the police raided Maharani in the Salema police station area and apprehended Riaz Debbarma. While taking him to the police station, a crowd of agitated locals attacked the police vehicle, reportedly causing damage. Additional police personnel were deployed to control the situation, and the accused was successfully taken to the station,” said the official.



He added that another person, Ratnadeep Rudrapal, was arrested from the Shantir Bazar area on suspicion of involvement in the same incident.



“Both individuals are currently being interrogated at the police station. A full investigation is underway into the unrest and clashes that occurred in Shantir Bazar on the day of the bandh. Legal action will be taken against the accused. The situation in the area is now under control, and we are keeping a close watch,” the official added.