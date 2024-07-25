

Police have arrested two individuals from Belabar, a border village in West Tripura district, on charges of human trafficking. The suspects, identified as Mukabbar Miah and Bubarak Miah, were apprehended following an investigation linked to a separate case involving the arrest of two Bangladeshi nationals.

"The police had initiated an investigation into the trafficking matter while probing another case related to the arrest of two Bangladesh nationals recently," said Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Amtali, Sankar Das. The arrests mark a critical step in addressing the growing concerns of human trafficking in the region. Further investigations are underway to uncover the extent of the trafficking network and bring all involved to justice.