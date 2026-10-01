Two arrested over firing during Tripura Village Committee polls

Tripura Police have arrested two persons in connection with a firing incident during the Village Committee elections in Warrangbari on September 28 that left a Tipra Motha Party candidate and two others injured.

Gomati District Additional Superintendent of Police Rajib Debnath said the arrests were made based on credible information about the alleged involvement of the two accused in the firing.

“Following the firing incident during the Village Committee election in Warrangbari, a case was registered. Based on credible information, two persons allegedly involved in the incident were arrested from the Champaknagar and Takajala areas of Sepahijala district,” Debnath said.

The accused were arrested on Wednesday night and produced before a court on Thursday. Police have sought their remand for further interrogation as the investigation continues.

The arrests were made during a joint operation involving the Udaipur Sub-Divisional Police Officer, the officer-in-charge of RK Pur Police Station and personnel of the Sepahijala district police, the ASP said.

Police are continuing efforts to identify and arrest other persons who may have been involved in the firing, he added.

The incident occurred during polling for the Village Committee elections in Warrangbari on September 28, when three people, including a Tipra Motha Party candidate, sustained injuries.

Following the firing, Tipra Motha Party workers blocked roads and met the State Election Commissioner, demanding action against those responsible. The party had also issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the authorities to arrest the culprits.

The latest arrests come as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the firing and the alleged involvement of other persons.