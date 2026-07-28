Two auto drivers arrested for harassing airport passengers; licences cancelled in Tripura

Tripura Police on July 28 arrested two auto-rickshaw drivers for allegedly harassing passengers at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport after they booked an Uber auto, while the Transport Department cancelled their driving licences and permits.

The action followed directions from Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, who warned that the government would take strict action against any public transport operator found harassing passengers at the airport.

The incident came to light after Binita Ghosh, a resident of Agartala, alleged that she and her ailing parents, who had returned from Chennai after medical treatment, were harassed and criminally intimidated after booking an Uber auto from the airport on June 24.

According to the complaint, a local auto driver allegedly snatched the ignition key of the Uber vehicle after the family declined to hire a local auto from the airport premises.

A video recorded by the victim, which later went viral on social media, showed a heated altercation between the local auto driver and the family members, who repeatedly requested the driver to return the key as her parents were unwell.

Following the incident, the Transport Department initiated action against the accused auto drivers, identified as Jhutan Acharjee and Dipankar Debanth. A criminal case has also been registered against them.

Speaking on the matter, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the state government would not tolerate such acts of hooliganism that inconvenience passengers and tarnish the image of the state.

"We will take strict action, and if necessary, further measures will also be taken. We will soon launch Uber and other transport services from the airport premises as well," the minister said.