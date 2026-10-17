Two Bangladesh police personnel who allegedly crossed into Tripura’s Sepahijala district while pursuing suspected smugglers were handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on October 17, an official said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Imran Hussain and Constable Rohit Dewan were posted at Brahmanpara police station in Bangladesh’s Cumilla district, Tripura Police spokesperson Rajdeep Deb said.

The two allegedly entered Ashabari, a border village under the Kalamchoura police station area in Sepahijala district, while chasing suspected smugglers, he said.

They were apprehended by local residents and subsequently handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) for further action, Deb added.

“ They were later handed over to the Bangladesh authorities during a flag meeting between the BSF and BGB at Border Fencing Gate No. 49 under Rahimpur Border Outpost,” the spokesperson said.

The handover was completed peacefully, and the situation in the area remains normal, with surveillance continuing, he added.