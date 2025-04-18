Two Bangladeshi women were arrested at Agartala railway station on Thursday for illegally entering India and attempting to travel to Mumbai, police confirmed on Friday.

The women, identified as Nadia Akhtar, 19, and Rupali Akhtar, 38, are residents of Barisal district in Bangladesh. They were detained by a joint team comprising the Government Railway Police (GRP), Tripura district police, and the Border Security Force (BSF).

“Based on intelligence inputs, the GRP, district police, and the BSF apprehended them in a joint operation,” said Tapas Das, officer-in-charge of Agartala GRP.

Authorities said the two were intercepted while preparing to board a train bound for Kolkata. During questioning, both admitted to crossing the border without valid documents two days earlier.

“During interrogation, they said that they entered India two days back without any valid document, and had plans to travel to Mumbai via Kolkata,” Das stated.

A formal investigation has been launched to track down those who facilitated their illegal entry. Police suspect involvement of a broader network and have assured action.

“All those involved in the case will be arrested,” Das added.

Security has been stepped up in the region, especially at transit points, to prevent further illegal crossings. (PTI)