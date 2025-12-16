Two Bangladeshi nationals detained in Tripura while enroute to Chennai, Odisha

Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday, December 16 morning during a routine check conducted jointly with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Udaipur Police Station of Tripura’s Gomati District, detained two Bangladeshi nationals from the station premises.



According to GRP personnel, the two men appeared nervous during questioning and gave inconsistent statements regarding their identity. Following prolonged interrogation, they admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally in search of work.

The detained individuals have been identified as Md Ibrahim (34) and Shakib ul Hasan (18), both residents of Rajshahi district in Bangladesh.



Md Ibrahim told the that he had entered Tripura around three months ago in search of employment. He claimed to have worked as a mason in several locations, including Charilam in Sepahijala district, Battala area of Agartala in West Tripura district, and Udaipur in Gomati district. He further stated that he was en route to Odisha for work when he was detained.

Shakib ul Hasan, during interrogation, revealed that he had entered Tripura nearly one and a half years ago with the help of touts. He said he was travelling towards Chennai in search of employment opportunities.

Police officials stated that both individuals have been detained for further interrogation to ascertain details regarding their illegal entry, movement, and possible involvement of agents or touts. Necessary legal procedures are being initiated in accordance with the law.