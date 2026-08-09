Two Bangladeshi women held in Tripura for alleged illegal entry

Two Bangladeshi women were arrested by Tripura Police in Sepahijala district on Sunday, August 9, for allegedly entering India illegally by crossing the border fencing in the Kaiyadhepa area, police said.

The women were apprehended by personnel of Madhupur Police Station, police said.

The arrested women were identified as Shakila Khanum, 31, wife of Arshad Sheikh and a resident of Saruria under Mollahat Police Station in Bagerhat district of Bangladesh, and Sonia Sultana, wife of Aslam Molla, from Phuldhar village under Kalia Police Station in Narail district.

According to police, the two women had travelled from Dhaka with the assistance of an alleged agent and entered India by crossing the barbed-wire fencing along the international border.

Police said the women were allegedly planning to travel to Chennai in search of jobs at hotels.

“Police personnel noticed their suspicious movements in the border area and detained them for questioning. During interrogation, we found inconsistencies in their statements and subsequently learned that the duo had entered India without valid travel documents,” police said.

During questioning, the women reportedly told investigators that they had come to India in search of better employment opportunities and intended to send part of their earnings to their families in Bangladesh. Both reportedly have families and children in Bangladesh.

Police have registered a case against the two women under relevant passport and visa-related laws.

They were produced before the Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Court at around 3 pm on Sunday.