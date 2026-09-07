Two Bihar man held with pistol, ammunition in Agartala

Two persons were detained after Tripura Police, acting on intelligence inputs, allegedly recovered two country-made pistols, three magazines and eight rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition during a special vehicle-checking operation at Shalbagan on the Agartala–Khowai road on Sunday, September 6 night.

According to a senior police official who didn't wish to be named said, the incident occurred at around 9:50 pm on September 6, near the BSF Headquarters at Shalbagan.

"A joint ambush was laid following information received from the Assam Rifles Field Intelligence Unit, Agartala, and 35 Assam Rifles, regarding two persons allegedly carrying illegal arms and ammunition while travelling on foot from Domdomia towards Agartala", said the official.

The suspects were intercepted and detained at the spot. They were identified as Suraj Kumar (29) of Lakhisarai district, Bihar, and Srikant Kumar (36) of Vaishali district, Bihar.

During a personal search, police allegedly recovered two country/factory-made pistols, three magazines and eight rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition, besides two mobile phones with SIM cards.

Police said the accused persons failed to produce any valid licence or legal documents authorising possession of the firearms and ammunition.

The recovered items were seized at the spot in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses.

The police have produced them before the court seeking 5 days of police remand for further investigation.