Two Bihar men arrested at Agartala station with 8.45 kg ganja

Agartala police arrested two men from Bihar at Agartala Railway Station on the evening of August 24 after recovering 8.45 kilograms of ganja, estimated to be worth around Rs 1.7 lakh on the black market. The duo was reportedly transporting the drugs to Bihar.

The arrested have been identified as Sonu Kumar, 31, and Suman Kumar Gupta, 34, both residents of Naya Tola, Tingachiya, Kathihar district, Bihar. A case (No. 2025GRP085) has been registered under sections 20(b)(ii)(B)/29 of the NDPS Act, and the suspects are currently being interrogated.

This comes amid a string of successful anti-drug operations in the state. Earlier on August 1, the Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with Jatrapur Police, seized 14,000 Yaba tablets near the Salpokhar area close to the border. The drugs, valued at around Rs 1.4 crore, were recovered from a house and a red Chevrolet Aveo LS car.

Three suspects—Sarfraj Ahmed from Meerut, Jubair from Moradabad, and Nazrul Islam from Cooch Behar—were arrested during the operation.