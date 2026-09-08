Two Bihar youths detained with banned cough syrup worth Rs 1 lakh in Tripura

Tripura Police seized 194 bottles of banned Eskuf cough syrup, valued at around Rs 1 lakh, and detained two youths from Bihar during a vehicle-checking operation in Khowai district on September 8.

The operation was conducted by personnel of Mungiakami Police Station at Naikia Kami Para, where police were carrying out routine vehicle checks. According to Officer-in-Charge Raju Baidya, the two individuals were noticed behaving suspiciously, following which police conducted a search.

“During the search, we recovered 194 bottles of banned Eskuf cough syrup from three bags carried by the two persons,” Baidya said.

Police said the two detained youths had reportedly travelled to Tripura from Bihar and had arrived in the state by train. They allegedly got down at Mungiakami railway station before proceeding towards the area where they were intercepted.

The seized cough syrup was estimated to have a market value of approximately Rs 1 lakh, police said.

A case has been registered in connection with the seizure, while the two detained persons are scheduled to be produced before a court on September 8.

Further investigation is underway to determine the source of the banned cough syrup, its intended destination and the possible involvement of other persons in its transportation