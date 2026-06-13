Two dead, one critical after earth mound collapses during soil collection in Tripura

Two youths lost their lives and another sustained critical injuries after a landslide occurred while they were collecting soil from a hillock in the Chakmaghat Muslim Slum area of Khowai district on Saturday, June 13 morning.

According to reports, the incident took place around 7:00 a.m. when three residents of Kunjamura James Jamatia (20), Asha Hari Jamatia (30), and Amulya Dhan Jamatia (30) arrived at the location in a vehicle to collect soil for house-related work.



"While they were cutting and gathering soil from the hillock, a massive mound of earth suddenly collapsed, burying all three individuals beneath it. Local residents rushed to the scene immediately after witnessing the accident and began rescue operations without waiting for the administration to arrive. Their efforts led to the rescue of Amulya Dhan Jamatia, who suffered severe leg injuries. He was first taken to Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital and was later referred to GB Hospital in Agartala due to his critical condition," police said.

Police said personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services were the first responders to reach the spot. Firefighters, along with personnel of the TSR 12th Battalion, joined the rescue operation and continued efforts to recover the trapped victims.



"After an extensive search, James Jamatia and Asha Hari Jamatia were pulled out from beneath the debris and rushed to Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital. However, the attending doctor declared both of them dead on arrival. Following the incident, police recovered the bodies and sent them to the morgue for post-mortem examination," police added.