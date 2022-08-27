Based on specific inputs regarding the stock of contraband in a hotel room in Agartala, the West Agartala police, along with women police, raided a hotel in the Battala area and arrested two women with cash of around 20 lakh.

The two women identified as Shazia Begum and Shabnam Naaz who came from Delhi.

“We found a total of 20,000 in two packets we found in their possession, and we suspected it was kept for procuring drugs from some drug peddler here. " Subrata Chakraborty, officer in charge of the West Agartala police station, who led the raid on Friday late evening, said.

"We have called the officials of the income tax department to look into the matter and during the search got a phone number from them. Interrogation is still going on to unearth more information from them." Subrata added.

The arrested were produced before the court with an appeal for police custody to interrogate them further.

It may be added that Tripura Police is giving thrust to the government's policy towards Nesha Mukt Tripura.

In this connection, a special drive is going on all over the state and during the last month, police seized 3634 kg of ganja, 276 gm of heroin, 5277 bottles of contraband cough syrup, and 7804 numbers of yaba tablets.

A total of 20 vehicles were seized that were involved in transporting NDPS items.

A total of 48 cases have been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act, and in connection with these cases, a total of 76 people have been arrested.