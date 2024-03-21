In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Tripura Police arrested two persons and seized yaba tablets worth Rs 6 crores in Damcherra under the North District of Tripura.

Damcherra shares an interstate border between Tripura and Mizoram.

Speaking on the issue, North District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty said that police based on a tip-off intercepted a Bolero vehicle near the Tripura-Mizoram border, uncovering a staggering cache of illicit substances.



Also Read: Tripura, BSF seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 crore in Sepahijala district

“The operation, conducted on Thursday morning by a team led by Sanjay Majumdar, Officer-in-Charge of Damacherra police station, resulted in the apprehension of two suspected drug peddlers. The intercepted vehicle, bearing registration number TR01b-0314, was found to be concealing 60,000 Yaba tablets ingeniously packaged into six bundles. The value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be an astounding Rs 6 crore”, said the SP.

The individuals arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt have been identified as Maman Hossain (34), a resident of the Bishalgarh area under Sepahijala District and Krishna Chandra Singh (35), hailing from the Ranirbazar locality under West District.

Following the operation, the accused were promptly taken into custody by law enforcement personnel and subsequently produced before the Dharmanagar district court on Thursday.