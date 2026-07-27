Two held with 38 packets of suspected brown sugar in Tripura's Unakoti

Two persons were arrested and 38 packets of suspected brown sugar were seized during a joint operation by Tripura Police in Kumarghat under Unakoti district on July 27.

According to Tripura Police, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs. During the raid, officials intercepted a blue Renault Duster (Registration No. AS-03-AD-4875) and recovered 38 packets (koutas) containing suspected brown sugar during a thorough search of the vehicle.

Police identified the two accused as Rajesh Das (41) and Sajal Das (45), who were travelling in the vehicle. Both have been taken into police custody.

Officials from Kumarghat Police Station and the Duty Magistrate (DCM), Kumarghat, were present at the spot as legal formalities were carried out.

Police said the recovered contraband is being weighed and tested, while seizure procedures are underway. A case is being registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is in progress.