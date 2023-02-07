Enforcement task force along with CAPF seized huge cache of cannabis of Rs 10 crore from Churaibari in North district and arrested two persons. The arrested persons have been identified as Ranjit Debbarma (20) and Surya Jamatia (19).

In a joint operation, local law enforcement task force along with CAPF made a major bust on February 7, seizing 519 kg dry Ganja (Cannabis) , Police said that the estimated value of the contraband is Rs. 10 crore.

During search operation a 14 wheeler truck bearing registration no. RJ-19GF-7019 which was travelling to Karimhganj, Assam from Rajasthan, Police found the dry Ganja hidden in the truck.

A Specific NDPS case has been registered in Churaibari Police Station against the arrested persons. Police said that the investigation is underway and more arrests are expected in the case.

Earlier on January 29, Ahead of the impending assembly elections, the special surveillance team seized Rs. 2.50 lakh and 10,000 Yaba tablets from Gomati and Sepahijala district of Tripura.

In a press release from the office of the CEO, it said that to ensure free, fair, peaceful and violence free General Elections to the Tripura Legislative Assembly, 2023 the Election Commission has started taking various enforcement measures all over the state.

“During Naka checking conducted by police personnel of Radha Kishorepur Police station at Chandrapur Naka point in Gomati District have recovered cash of Rs. 2.50 lakh from a car and special surveillance team of Sepahijala district seized 10,000 of Yaba tablets from a car at Kalamchara in Sepahijala district today. Further investigation regarding the case is going on”, it reads.

Earlier, Tripura Police on January 1 had arrested three women along with cannabis worth thousands of rupees from Teliamura Railway Station in Khowai district. According to police the arrested women are residents of Bihar.

“We had prior information that three women were waiting for a train with cannabis in the railway station. We immediately rushed to the railway station, searched them and recovered 16 kgs of cannabis from their possession .", Police said.

The apprehended women have been identified as Asha Devi, Runu Devi, and Rani Devi. Police said that they would be produced before the court seeking police remand for further investigation.