Two held with Yaba tablets, pistol and live rounds In Tripura

A joint operation by Tripura Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) led to the seizure of 120 grams of Yaba tablets, a factory-made pistol and five live rounds from two persons in South Kalamchoura (Galachipa) area under Sonamura subdivision of Sepahijala district on September 12.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, personnel from Kalamchoura Police Station, Sonamura Police Station and the 81 Battalion BSF conducted a joint search operation at South Kalamchoura on September 12 under the supervision of the SDPO, Sonamura.

During the operation, the security personnel detained two persons and recovered the suspected contraband and firearm from their possession.

The detained persons have been identified as Joynal Hossen (37), a resident of Madhya Boxanagar under Kalamchoura Police Station, and Prasanjit Sarkar (35), a resident of South Kalamchoura.

Police said a case is being registered against the duo under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and Arms Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the Yaba tablets and firearm and determine whether the accused have links with any wider network.