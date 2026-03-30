Two held with Yaba worth Rs 8 lakh in Tripura, driver escapes

In a major anti-drug operation, police in Tripura arrested two individuals and seized Yaba tablets worth around Rs 8 lakh from Bodhjungnagar on the outskirts of Agartala.

According to Officer-in-Charge Prashanta Deb, the operation was carried out during routine naka checking at the Satmukhia area on March 30. An auto-rickshaw was intercepted, and upon search, approximately 8,000 Yaba tablets were recovered.

However, the driver of the vehicle managed to flee from the spot during the operation.

Police said one of the accused is a resident of Aralia in Agartala, while the other hails from Sepahijala district. Both have been taken into custody and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law.

The accused were produced before the court, and police have sought their remand for further interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation.