Two individuals, including an advocate Rajesh Sarkar and an advocate clerk named Rajib Gope, were arrested in Agartala in connection with a murder case that took place on September 5 of 2023.

Speaking with India Today NE, Officer-In Charge of West Agartala Police Station, Paritosh Das said that the arrests are linked to the murder case of advocate clerk Amit Acharjee, which dates back to September 5, 2023.

“Acharjee was subjected to a brutal assault by a group of lawyers and clerks, resulting in severe injuries. Despite being transferred outside the state for advanced medical care, Acharjee tragically succumbed to his injuries on September 23, 2023. Subsequently, a case was registered at the West Agartala police station,” he said.

The OC further said that prompt action was initiated following the filing of the complaint.

“Two advocates, Gopal Sinha and Anirbal Talaptra, were swiftly arrested soon after the incident. Charges under Section 302 (murder) and Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code were levied against all implicated individuals. The recent arrests were made as both Sarkar and Gope had been evading authorities since the incident. Acting on information suggesting their presence at their respective residences, police raid was conducted leading to their arrest. However, several other suspects involved in the case remain at large”, according to Das.

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