Two killed, four injured as storms lash Tripura; houses, power lines damaged

At least two persons, including a five-year-old child, were killed and four others injured in storm-related incidents across Tripura over the past 48 hours, officials said on May 1.

The storms, accompanied by heavy rainfall and gusty winds, also caused widespread damage to homes, standing crops, and power infrastructure in several parts of the state.

According to State Project Director (Disaster Management) Sanat Kumar Das, a five-year-old child died and his brother was injured after their mud-walled house collapsed at Radhanagar in Unakoti district on Thursday. In a separate incident, a man from Longtarai Valley in Dhalai district died after being struck by lightning on Wednesday.

Three other people sustained injuries in different storm-related incidents across the state, he added.

Officials said a total of 3,997 houses were damaged due to the severe weather, including 180 huts that were completely destroyed. The state government has so far released Rs 79.59 lakh as interim relief for affected families.

To assist those displaced, four relief camps were set up, providing temporary shelter to around 243 families. Authorities said all inmates have since returned to their homes as the situation improved.

The storms also disrupted power supply in several areas, with 129 electric poles reported to have collapsed. Restoration work is currently underway, particularly in remote regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Sepahijala and South Tripura districts on Friday, prompting authorities to remain on alert.