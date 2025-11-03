Two more arrested in Tripura’s major EsKuf cough syrup smuggling case

The Tripura Police Crime Branch has taken two additional suspects into custody in connection with the massive seizure of EsKuf cough syrup bottles from a goods train at Jirania Railway Station last month.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Arun Kumar Ghosh (58), son of the late Krishnadhan Ghosh, who was detained in Kolkata, and Himanshu Jha alias Sonu (32), son of Alok Jha, who was picked up in Delhi. Authorities said transit legal formalities for both suspects are underway.

These arrests bring the total number of people held in the case to three, following the earlier detention of Rajib Dasgupta (42), son of Basanta Kumar Dasgupta, on October 31.

The case stems from the recovery of 1,07,800 bottles of EsKuf cough syrup from a goods carrier train at Jirania Railway Station on October 16, 2025—one of the largest such hauls in the state.

According to police, the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Tripura Police Crime Branch (TPCB) is continuing its investigation to uncover and apprehend other individuals linked to the illegal drug transport and supply network.