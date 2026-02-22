Two oil India officials rescued by Tripura Police after alleged kidnapping attempt

Two officials of Oil India Limited were rescued by Tripura Police in the early hours of February 22 after they were allegedly kidnapped from a drilling site in Gomati district late Saturday night.



According to Karbook Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gamanjoy Reang, the incident occurred at the Devtamura Drilling Centre under Silachari Police Station. “Two individuals were reportedly forcefully abducted by unidentified miscreants who used two vehicles. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot, alerted nearby stations, and coordinated with senior officials,” SDPO Reang said.



Police set up barricades across the district to prevent the suspects from escaping. The accused, unable to move further due to intensified security measures, reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled, leaving both officials behind. The victims were rescued safely from Bagafa in the South district with the help of the South District Police.



The rescued officials have been identified as Bhuban Chandra Joshi, an engineer, and Amit Kumar, a floor man with Oil India Limited. A case has been registered, and a search operation is underway to apprehend those involved in the attempted kidnapping.