On Thursday, district courts in Khowai and Belonia, Tripura, convicted two accused persons in atrocious rape cases and sentenced them to prison under various sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Arjun Debnath, 29, was found guilty of raping his underage niece by the Belonia district and session court in the first judgment.

He has been sentenced to a 20-year prison sentence as well as a Rs 15,000 fine.

The crime came into light on June 12, 2021, when the victim girl was admitted to the hospital after a brief sickness.

She was three months pregnant, according to the on-duty doctors.

The parents of the young girl filed an FIR against the accused at Baikhora police station after learning about her medical condition.

The police presented a charge sheet to the court after an inquiry, and the accused was found guilty.

The accused was found guilty under section 376 (3) of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act after the court examined all of the evidence and witnesses.

In the second case, the Khowai district court sentenced a young man to ten years in prison and a fine of Rs 50,000.

Jitendra Goala, the accused, kidnapped and raped a juvenile girl on the Khowai-Kamalpur highway.

The young victim was waiting for a ride to her maternal uncle’s place.

Taking advantage of the situation, the convict gave the girl a lift and instead of dumping her off at her maternal uncle’s house, he drove her to Guwahati.

On March 1, last year, the victim’s relatives filed an FIR with the Khowai police station.

The criminal was apprehended based on the complaints. The accused was found guilty under sections 366, 376 (2) (N) of the IPC and section 4 of the POCSO Act after the court heard statements from a total of 13 witnesses.

A penalty of Rs 55,000 was also imposed on the defendant.