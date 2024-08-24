Two persons including one jawan of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have died in the Tripura flood while saving others.

Sharing this news, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha wrote on X, Ashish Bose (TSR Jawan from Belonia under South District and Chiranjit Dey from Indranagar in West District have died on Thursday while saving others.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of Ashish Bose (TSR Jawan from Belonia) & Chiranjit Dey (from Indranagar), two brave fighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while saving others during #TripuraFloods. My deepest condolences to their families & friends. May their sacrifice continue to inspire us to strive for greater heights of courage and bravery. Their selfless act will never be forgotten”, he wrote.



Also Read: Tripura intensifies flood relief efforts, thousands of aid packets dispatched

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee leader and MP Rahul Gandhi also mourned the death of the duo.

On Facebook, Rahul said, “Extremely pained to learn about the tragic loss of two brave jawans during the rescue operation of Tripura flood. Their Selfless service, courage and sacrifices will always be remembered. My deepest condolence to the bereaved families. The nation stands with them in these difficult times”.