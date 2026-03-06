Two-stage census in Tripura to begin in July 2026, SLCC reviews preparedness

A high-level meeting of the State Level Census Coordination Committee (SLCC) was held at the Tripura Secretariat on March 6, to review preparations for the upcoming census, which will be conducted in two phases across the state as part of the national exercise.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha and attended by senior officials including Finance Secretary Apurba Roy, Urban Development Secretary Milind Ramteke, Panchayat Department Secretary Abhishek Singh, Higher Education Secretary Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Special Secretary and Director of Social Welfare Tapan Kumar Das, and Director of Information and Cultural Affairs Bimbisar Bhattacharya, among others.

Secretary of the Planning and Statistics Department and state census nodal officer L.T. Darlong highlighted the importance of the census and outlined the overall work schedule. Director of Census Operations Ratan Biswas presented a detailed overview of the programme, stating that the exercise would be conducted in two stages.

According to the schedule, self-enumeration will take place from July 17 to July 31, 2026. This will be followed by the first phase involving housing enumeration and preparation of house lists from August 1 to August 30, 2026. The second phase, which will focus on population enumeration, will be carried out from February 9 to February 28, 2027.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Sinha stressed the importance of conducting the census exercise with utmost diligence and accuracy. He urged officials to ensure that all preparations are completed within the stipulated timeframe and assured full support from the state administration for the successful implementation of the exercise.

District Collectors and Additional District Collectors from various districts also joined the meeting virtually and shared updates on their district-level preparations for the census.