Two Tripura IPS officers cleared for top central government roles

Two senior IPS officers from the Tripura cadre—Rajiv Singh and Anurag—have been empanelled for appointment to director general or equivalent posts in the Government of India, marking a significant step in their policing careers.

Rajiv Singh, a 1993-batch officer currently serving as Director General of Police (DGP) in Manipur, has been cleared for central postings at the DG or DG-equivalent level.

Anurag, a 1994-batch IPS officer and the current DGP of Tripura, has also been empanelled for DG-equivalent positions.

The empanelment opens the door for both officers to take up senior roles in key central agencies or ministries. This development also reflects the growing representation of officers from the northeastern cadre at the highest levels of national policing.