Two individuals, including a Sub-Inspector and a Forensic Scientific Officer, have been awarded the 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak' for the year 2024.

This recognition was announced on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on October 31.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Dr Ajitesh Pal, a Forensic Scientific Officer, and Jhutan Jamatia, a Sub-Inspector of Tripura Police, have both received this prestigious award. Dr. Pal works at the Tripura State Forensic Science Laboratory under the Home Department as a Senior Scientific Officer. This marks the first time a forensic scientist from Tripura has been honoured with this medal for his contributions to "Meritorious Research and Development in Forensic Science."

Jhutan Jamatia, a Sub-Inspector with the Tripura Police, was awarded for his exemplary investigation work.

The 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak' is presented to recognize outstanding work, promote high professional standards, and boost the morale of officials in four fields: special operations, investigation, intelligence, and forensic science.



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