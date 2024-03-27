A two-year-old prodigy, Ruprit Das who is resident of In Fatikroy, Tripura's Unakoti district, Rajnagar village, has etched his name into the annals of the India Book of Records.

He accomplished this feat by flawlessly identifying all 28 Indian states on a map along with their respective capitals.

Remarkably, despite his young age and still-developing speech abilities, Ruprit demonstrates an uncanny knack for recognizing and pronouncing not only Indian states and capitals but also a handful of countries and their capitals.

His father, Baptu Chanda, a pharmacist in the Tripura health department, attributes Ruprit's achievement to his mother, Rupali Das, also a dedicated health worker.

Rupali recalls how she noticed Ruprit's extraordinary aptitude for learning and pronunciation from an early age. Introducing him to the names of Indian states and capitals when he was just one year old, she was amazed by his ability to memorize and recall them. She then took it a step further, teaching him to locate these states on a map. Now, with ease and fluency, Ruprit can point to any state on the map and name its capital.

The dedication to learning doesn't stop there; Ruprit's curiosity extends to countries and their capitals as well. Encouraged by his astounding progress, Rupali applied to register him in the India Book of Records, a process that involved rigorous verification of his abilities. Ultimately, Ruprit's exceptional talent earned him not only recognition but also a certificate and medal from the esteemed India Book of Records.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to Ruprit's innate abilities and his parents' unwavering support and encouragement. It also serves as an inspiration to young minds everywhere, showcasing the boundless potential that lies within them.