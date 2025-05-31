Two youths from Kailashahar subdivision in Tripura's Unakoti district are feared dead in a tragic SUV accident in Gangtok, Sikkim.





According to a Tripura government official, who wished to remain unnamed, one SUV carrying several passengers plunged into the Teesta River in Sikkim.





Among those reportedly missing are Swapnanil Deb (26) and Debajyoti Deb (25), both residents of Kailashahar.





"We have received information that two youths from Kailashahar, who had travelled to Sikkim, are currently missing. It is suspected that they were in the bus that fell into the Teesta River. However, we have not received any official confirmation yet, as rescue operations are still underway," the official said.





The official said that they are in touch with the government of Sikkim and also with the family of the youths.