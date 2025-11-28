Two youths arrested in Agartala with 10,000 Yaba tablets worth over Rs 10 lakh

Tripura Police on November 28 arrested two youths in Agartala after intercepting a major consignment of yaba tablets valued at over Rs 10 lakh, marking a significant breakthrough in the state’s ongoing crackdown on narcotics.

Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer Debaprasad Roy, along with West Agartala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rana Chatterjee, said the arrests were made following a specific tip-off received by the Officer-in-Charge of Ramnagar Outpost.

According to the alert, two suspects were entering Agartala city on a motorcycle carrying illegal drugs. Acting swiftly on the information, OC Chatterjee formed a special police team and launched an intensive search operation across the city. The duo was finally intercepted on Gangail Road, where police recovered 10,000 yaba tablets concealed in their possession. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth more than ₹10 lakh in the illicit market.

The accused, identified as Sujit Datta and Sumar Sarkar—residents of Bamutia and Kalikapur villages in West Tripura district—were immediately taken into custody. A case has been registered against them, and officials said further investigations are underway to determine their possible connections to larger drug trafficking networks operating within and outside the state.

Police said the arrests highlight Tripura’s continued efforts to curb the growing menace of drug smuggling along key transit routes.