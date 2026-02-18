Uber bike riders in Agartala announce indefinite strike over ‘Bike Saver’ fare cuts

App-based bike taxi riders in Agartala have announced an indefinite suspension of services from February 18, demanding the complete withdrawal of Uber’s “Bike Saver” service, which they claim has severely impacted their earnings.



More than 200 Uber bikers gathered near Heritage Park in the city to stage a protest and press for their demands. The riders voiced concerns over falling incomes, rising operational costs, and what they described as a lack of support from the company’s local office at Banamalipur on BK Road.



Speaking to the media, protesting riders alleged that their earnings have dropped sharply since the introduction of the lower-fare “Bike Saver” option. They argued that the reduced pricing model has made it difficult to sustain daily expenses, particularly amid increasing fuel prices and vehicle maintenance costs.



The bikers also highlighted the deteriorating road conditions in several parts of the city due to ongoing Smart City project works. Despite these challenges, they said they have continued to provide services but have not received adequate cooperation or assistance from the company.



Additionally, the riders claimed that Uber drivers in Tripura are paid significantly less compared to their counterparts in neighbouring states, further compounding their financial strain.



Stating that repeated appeals to the authorities have yielded no concrete response, the bikers declared that services would remain suspended until the “Bike Saver” service is completely withdrawn.



The suspension is likely to affect daily commuters who rely on app-based bike taxis for affordable and quick transportation across the city.