With the general elections to urban local bodies scheduled for November 27, the State Election Commission, police administration and other law enforcement agencies have intensified security measures across the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling.



According to a press release issued by the State Election Commission, extensive preventive operations, targeted law enforcement measures and strict area surveillance have been undertaken to maintain law and order ahead of the elections.



As part of the ongoing drive, police have successfully executed 22 pending warrants. Additionally, 92 persons have been brought under legal obligations through the submission of prosecution reports under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). A total of 604 persons have also been preventively arrested to avert possible disturbances during the election period.



During the security operations, police recovered three pistols, three magazines and 50 rounds of live ammunition. In a crackdown on illegal intoxicants, authorities seized 209 litres of country-made liquor and 815 bottles of foreign liquor.



Police have also registered seven specific cases relating to election-related law and order violations, leading to the arrest of one accused person.

As part of continued preventive surveillance, formal notices have been issued to 16 individuals.

Reiterating their commitment to maintaining peace and public order throughout the election period, the State



Election Commission and police administration stated that strict surveillance and enforcement operations would continue round the clock.

They also warned that stringent legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt the democratic process or disturb the peaceful conduct of the elections.