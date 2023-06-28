Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on June 28 expressing heartfelt condolences announced immediate compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, while individuals with burn injuries exceeding 60 percent will receive Rs 2.50 lakh.

Additionally, those with burn injuries ranging from 40 to 60 per cent will be given Rs 74,000.

A devastating incident occurred during the Ulto Rath Yatra at Kumarghar in Unakoti, resulting in the electrocution of a chariot and claiming the lives of seven individuals.

Sixteen others sustained severe burn injuries in the tragic event, leaving the entire state in shock and mourning.

Upon learning of the incident, Chief Minister Dr. Saha promptly visited the site and personally assessed the situation.



Expressing his disbelief, he stated that such an unfortunate incident had never occurred in the history of Tripura, leaving everyone utterly shocked.

"We cannot express in words the magnitude of this unfortunate incident. During the Ulto Rath Yatra, the chariot came in contact with a wire, leading to its electrocution. Those who were on the stairway of the chariot died on the spot, while those inside the chariot remained unharmed. This incident is truly unfortunate and unimaginable. As soon as I heard about the incident, I personally spoke with Minister Tinku Roy and former Minister Bhagaban Das, who were in Kumarghar, and informed them that I would be coming. I have visited the site and tried to understand the situation. Such an incident has never happened in the history of Tripura. We express our deepest condolences," said CM Saha.

He further informed that the injured persons have been admitted to Fatikroy, Kumarghat, and GB Pant hospitals.

“I have visited Fatikroy and Kumarghat hospitals to meet the victims and the family members of the deceased. I have instructed the Health Department Authority and Chief Secretary to ensure proper treatment. We stand with the families of the deceased and the injured persons. The government has decided to bear all the expenses for the treatment of the injured. We have also decided to provide immediate relief measures from the government, offering Rs. 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. Individuals with burn injuries exceeding 60 percent will receive Rs. 2.50 lakh, while those with burn injuries ranging from 40 to 60 percent will be given Rs. 74,000," he added.