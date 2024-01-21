Tripura Chief Minister CM Manik Saha on Sunday said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as a beacon of development.

Speaking at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala on the occasion of the 52nd Tripura Statehood Day, CM Saha attributed the state's progress to the sincere efforts of the double-engine government.

Highlighting advancements in various sectors such as Janajati welfare, connectivity, infrastructure, health, education, and agriculture, Dr. Saha underscored the visible development across the state.

CM Saha further praised Prime Minister Modi for the massive development witnessed in India since he assumed office.

"People were waiting for 500 years for the Ram Mandir, and we have initiated the cleaning of temples, which has become a habit now—all made possible because of PM Modi. The Proti Ghore Sushasan initiative aims to provide facilities to the people, and we are aligning our efforts with PM Modi's vision. He is striving to lead the country like 'Ram Rajya,' ensuring justice even for the last mile and providing a platform for expressing views. We are following his lead in running the state, emphasizing that development is not possible without peace and tranquility, and there is no place for corruption," said CM Saha.



The Chief Minister highlighted Tripura's aspirations to become a multinational trade and logistics hub, citing the upcoming Agartala-Akhaura rail link and Maitri Bridge. Once operational, these projects are expected to position Tripura as the gateway to Southeast Asia, fostering trade and generating employment opportunities.