Uninterrupted power supply during Durga Puja a priority: Tripura minister

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on October 2 reviewed preparations for ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply across the state during the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations.

Nath chaired a review meeting at the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) office, attended by TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Basu and senior officials.

The meeting focused on preparedness, preventive measures and contingency plans to minimise power disruptions during the festive period, when electricity demand is expected to rise and large gatherings are likely across the state.

The minister directed officials to remain vigilant and address technical faults and other issues that could affect power supply. He also stressed the need to strengthen the response mechanism so that consumer complaints and power-related faults are attended to promptly.

Nath called for adequate manpower, equipment and field-level preparedness throughout the festival, particularly in areas hosting major Puja celebrations and large public gatherings.

He also emphasised close coordination between senior officials and field teams, asking them to identify and resolve emerging problems without delay.

The minister directed TSECL to maintain round-the-clock preparedness during the Puja days, with particular attention to Puja pandals, public spaces, markets and other key installations.

He urged TSECL officials and employees to remain responsive throughout the festive period and work collectively to ensure consumers do not face unnecessary inconvenience.

Nath expressed confidence that proper planning, coordination and continuous monitoring would enable TSECL to meet the increased demand and maintain a reliable power supply across Tripura during Durga Puja.